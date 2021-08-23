Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tascam Portastudio meets Teenage Engineering OP-1 in retro-hipster cassette loop heaven

By Ben Rogerson
MusicRadar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you still have an old 4-track cassette recorder up in your loft, this new video from Oora might just inspire you to get it down and set it up. In it, he shows you how he creates experimental loops using his Teenage Engineering OP-1 and classic Tascam Portastudio 414 - a gear combination that should have sonic hipsters salivating.

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cassette#Teenage Engineering Op 1#Loops#Musicradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

Free Plugin - Caelum Audio Cassette Tape

On the second of this week's Free Plug-ins, we are featuring Tape Cassette. A free emulation of, as the name implies, a cassette tape. Tape Cassette 2 is an audio plugin that emulates the warmth, noise and character of old tape cassettes, updated from version 1 with a new interface and changes under the hood too.
GuitarGuitar World Magazine

Rathbone ventures into the world of parlor guitars with all-new No. 6 acoustic range

British boutique acoustic guitar brand Rathbone has added to its family of sensibly priced six-strings with the all-new No. 6 range of parlor guitars. As the name would suggest, it’s the sixth addition to Rathbone’s lineup, and marks the first time the company has ventured into the world of parlor-sized six-strings, having previously prioritized dreadnought, orchestra, grand auditorium, baby-concert and single-cutaway designs.
Computershackaday.com

Audio Cassette Tape Data Retrospective

It has been a long time since we stored software and computer data on audiotape. But it used to be the de facto standard for hobby computers and [Noel] has a great video about the Amstrad’s system (embedded below) which was pretty typical and how the process could be sped up since today, you have perfect audio reproduction, especially compared to consumer-grade audiotape.
Musicmixonline.com

Third Eye Blind Get Social with Tascam

Los Angeles, CA (August 17, 2021)—Tascam recorders are at the center of Third Eye Blind’s social media content creation efforts, which are led by lead guitarist Kryz Reid. “I edit videos on the computer,” Reid says, “but the last thing I want to do is record music on a computer. The Model 24 [multitrack live recording console] reminds me on my old school Tascam Porta One 4-track, only bigger. It’s essentially my daily driver when it comes to music. I turn it on and start working — with no ‘BS.’ Removing the computer from my recording process has been key. I want to listen to music, not look at it. The EQs are great, and the one knob compressor is a really fantastic feature. Equally important, the faders feel very professional, and the entire look of the Model 24 makes me smile every time it catches my eye!”
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: High Seer // An Unmastered Life/ Loops Vol. 1

Jeremy Yamma is driven to create. A gifted artist and printmaker with a virtuoso eye for detail, he's also a talented multi-instrumentalist. Like his fine art, Yamma's music is able to blend technical craftsmanship with a feeling of the surreal that leaves you with something hauntingly twisted yet ineffably familiar. Categorically speaking, both volumes of An Unmastered Life/Loops are filled to the brim with short instrumental works (made via a series of repeated loops, as the title implies). Vol. 1 contains 31 individual cuts ranging from "Woodpecker" at just under one minute to "light crack as positive form," the 11-minute take that serves as the album's final act. Both editions of An Unmastered Life cover a span of time from 2015 to 2017, with the former being made up of the first two years. There are several times where Yamma's tracks feel illustratively cinematic (check out "slide rumination on ruination"). There are moments seemingly born out of celebration, like the penultimate "middle finger fuckers," that provide some favorite moments, drums growing in intensity as the album closes. Whether or not the album's sequence was defined by tone or by chronology, it works. Though this is essentially an album of snippets, it flows together extremely well.
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

Be prepared to have fun building the Oskitone Scout open-source synth

It might not be the most versatile synth in the world, but there’s no denying the cuteness of Oskitone’s Scout, a tiny square wave synth that you can build yourself. This Arudino-compatible monophonic beauty is proudly “no-frills”, and can also be purchased fully assembled ($125), but surely part of the fun is going the DIY route.
ComputersMusicRadar.com

Is Steinberg’s new synth plugin bundle an Absolute bargain?

Steinberg has updated its Absolute bundle, a chunky music software collection that contains that company’s best plugin synths and workstations. Now toting 28 instruments, Absolute 5 contains more than 130GB of content, and offers more than 7,500 presets. New members of the Absolute family include Backbone, Steinberg’s drum resynthesizer plugin;...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Katatonia / Bloodbath guitarist Anders Nyström pays tribute to the Boss HM-2 distortion pedal

We can't think of a single other distortion pedal that has played a key part in a whole music scene. The Boss Heavy Metal HM-2 is a rare thing indeed and its role in Swedish death metal helped define its distinct sound. Yet somehow, the same pedal that was used for such brutal tones was also in David Gilmour's touring rig at one point. It's a special pedal – no wonder Boss are bring it back in a new and enhanced Waza Craft HM-2W edition.
Guitarrekkerd.org

Past To Future releases Klira Vintage Violin Bass for Kontakt

Past To Future Samples has announced its new Kontakt instrument library Klira Vintage Violin Bass, its best and most detailed bass made so far. The instrument library features multiple round-robins and articulations, with 30 alternative samples per note/key. If you like THE Beatles-Bass sound, this Bass is the right choice!...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: BOTANIST & THIEF Cicatrix/Diamond Brush

As weirdly matched as Thief and Botanist might seem, this split LP was inevitable. Thief’s mastermind Dylan Neal actually played in Botanist before he forged his own path of repurposing Gregorian chants as electro-industrial music. The projects share an experimental edge, which begs the question of whether they’ll bring the best of each other in a joint project. Botanist’s Cicatrix side marks a return to their primal roots, while Thief’s Diamond Brush side emphasizes rock instrumentation more than ever.
MusicMusicRadar.com

9 guitar tuning hacks

There's huge inspiration in your choice of acoustic and electric guitar, effects pedals and guitar amps. Even the guitar pick you choose plays a part, but before all that there's the huge world of creative possibilities from guitar tunings. Obviously, your first step should be investing in a quality guitar...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

The best new effects in Native Instruments Guitar Rig 6

Guitar Rig 6 is a powerful multieffects processor. Along with traditional guitar-focused components there are a wealth of studio effects to shape and characterise your sound. The 54 original effects from Guitar Rig 5 have all remained, including Tape Echo, Spring Reverb and PsycheDelay, plus classic stompboxes, filters and a host of intriguing new effects.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Freaky Loops releases Retro Nights sample pack

Freaky Loops has returned with its new sample pack Retro Nights, a collection of loops and samples that aims to evoke the spirit of the Retrowave in your productions. This dazzling collection comes with 80’s power beats and synth drums, driving retro-synth basses, vintage lead melodies, lush pads, analogue synth-shots etc… If you are after a similar style like these then all these sounds can inspire you in a second!
Entertainmentmusicconnection.com

Attend 'Resurgence of the Audio Cassette' Webinar

September 1 at 11:00 am New York (5 pm CET) Vinyl isn’t the only physical format that has made a comeback. This session will take a deep dive into cassette culture, sourcing, manufacturing, and why this format has a certain attraction that streaming hasn't been able to duplicate. Confirmed Speakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy