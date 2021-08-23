Film Room: Kendrick Green’s Up-And-Down Showing Against Detroit

While a majority of Steelers fans tuned in to see how rookie RB sensation Najee Harris would fare behind the first-team offensive line against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, many of the contributors here at Steelers Depot, including myself, had our sights on Kalen Ballage who was signed off of the street this offseason. Ballage enjoyed a good game against the Dallas Cowboys to kick of the preseason but suffered an injury in the game that caused him to miss valuable practice time and the team’s second preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. He worked his way back to participate in practice this past week and was given the green light to hit the field, getting into the game to begin the second quarter and played up to the start of the fourth quarter.