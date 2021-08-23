Film Room: Kendrick Green’s Up-And-Down Showing Against Detroit
Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Lions was the first time in the preseason the Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting offensive line would take their first snaps together as a unit. One of those projected starters, rookie C Kendrick Green, has been a mixed bag of praise and criticism thus far this preseason, and that trend continued against Detroit. Prior to the game, we have seen moments where Green shows off his superior athleticism and movement skills for a man of his size, effortlessly climbing to the second level of the defense to pick off linebackers in the run game and even pick up defensive backs in the secondary.steelersdepot.com
