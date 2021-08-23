Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland plans fence on Belarus border, offers aid to migrants

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says it plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the country. Poland and the three Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants from Afghanistan and Iraq across their borders, which are also the European Union’s external border. They say that’s part of Belarus’s “hybrid war” against the EU. Meanwhile, political tensions have been growing in Poland over 30 migrants stuck on the border with Belarus. On Monday, Poland said it was ready to send food, medicine and other humanitarian help to the group, which it says is in Belarusian territory.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Estonia#Associated Press Warsaw#Ap#Defense Ministry#Baltic#Belarusian#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Russia blames Azerbaijan for violating ceasefire

Russian authorities blamed Azerbaijan for violating the ceasefire agreement that was signed last November, as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to rise. This was the first time that Moscow explicitly blamed one side for violating the ceasefire. Previously ceasefire breaches were described in more neutral terms, urging both parties to respect the truce. “The Azerbaijani armed forces carried out two strikes using attack-type quadcopters on the position of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations. There were no casualties,” read the statement by Russia's Ministry of Defense on its website referring to clashes that took place on August 11.
Politicswincountry.com

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
ImmigrationBBC

Lithuania blames Belarus for migrant crisis

Lithuania, on the European Union’s north-east frontier, says that the number of people trying to cross illegally from Belarus is skyrocketing. Over 4,000 people are reported to have crossed in Lithuania in recent months, a massive increase on previous years. It claims that its neighbour, Belarus, is retaliating against the...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Lithuania builds border fence with Belarus, Latvia declares state of emergency

You are trapped nowhere. As a result, the migrants who have undertaken to travel from Belarus to Lithuanian territory in recent days are acting desperately. On Saturday, however, Lithuania closed the mostly green border with its southeast neighbor, after more than 4,000 migrants – the majority of whom were Iraqis – entered Belarus since the start of the year. A video broadcast on Belarusian opposition channel Nexta shows how migrants burn their clothes on the border strip to at least warm up a little near the fire. In another video, a Lithuanian border guard gives an angry man the order “Go back!” “, Whereupon he asks:” Where is the return?
Foreign Policywvik.org

U.S. Expands Sanctions On Allies Of Belarus' Authoritarian Leader

The U.S. government announced new sanctions Monday on Belarusian government officials and wealthy allies of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, calling the measures a response to the regime's ongoing political repression and corruption. The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning 23 people and 21 entities linked either to the violent crackdown...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden imposes sanctions against Belarus’ Lukashenko regime

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko’s election as president in an election that the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Biden adds Belarus sanctions on disputed election's anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Monday targeting a Belarusian state-owned potash producer, the country’s Olympic committee, and business leaders and companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions came on the one-year anniversary of the country’s presidential election, which has been widely condemned by the U.S....
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Belarusian Opposition Leader Jailed For Three Months

MINSK -- Belarusian opposition leader Mikalay Kazlou was sentenced to three months in jail on August 6 on charges that he disclosed information related to an official probe into an anti-regime crisis council that sprang up after Alyaksandr Lukashenka's disputed claim to a sixth presidential term one year ago. The...
Washington Examiner

Russian military exercises gaze toward Poland

Russia is preparing its quadrennial Zapad 2021 military exercises along NATO’s eastern borders. The exercise is focused on potential armed conflicts with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This extensive military drill in September will also involve troops from Belarus, one of Russia’s few remaining partners. Zapad 2021 is intended to...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US, Along With UK and Canada, Slaps More Sanctions on Belarus

The United States, in coordination with Britain and Canada, rolled out new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of protests in the eastern European country against elections that were widely seen as fraudulent. Since that time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken harsh action against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy