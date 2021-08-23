Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Webbie Carried Out of Club After Becoming Ill During Performance

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrayers go out to Webbie as he was carried out of a club after stumbling off a stage in Virginia. TMZ reports the Louisiana legend was booked at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia and he was carried out of the venue after appearing ill. In a video from...

thesource.com

Comments / 20

 

Roanoke, VAAceShowbiz

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Before suddenly passing out, the 'Full of Dat S**t' hitmaker could be seen struggling to walk with his shaky legs after performing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. AceShowbiz - Rapper Webbie is reportedly "doing better" after collapsing from a terrifying "medical emergency" during the show. As confirmed by his spokesperson, the "Full of Dat S**t" hitmaker was already given permission to leave the hospital.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
HOT 107.9

Webbie Carried Out of Building Following Medical Scare at Show – Report

Fans witnessed Webbie experience a medical scare during a recent show, but thankfully, he's recovering. Webbie performed at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Va. last Friday (Aug. 20) when the incident occurred. His show went off without a hitch, but at some point during his time at the venue, the rapper appeared to fall ill and was rushed out of the building. Footage obtained by TMZ on Sunday (Aug. 22) shows the Louisiana rhymer walking gingerly toward an exit with his security in tow. Before he reaches the exit, he stops by a trash can, where his is surrounded by his team. Bystanders can be heard assuming the rapper is vomiting. Several seconds later, he appears to fall on the ground and his legs are seen sprawled on the floor. He is scooped up and carried out of the building by his security.
Virginia State927theblock.com

Rapper Webbie Collapsed After Performing At His Show In VA

Over the weekend Baton Rouge rapper, Webbie, worried his fans at a club and on social media when suffered a health scare while performing at a show in Virginia. According to TMZ the “Swerve” rapper was doing his thing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, VA, when he was suddenly seen stumbling off stage and had to be carried out the club by his team. While one might just write it off as Webbie being hella intoxicated or something, the rapper was eventually checked into the hospital.
Roanoke, VAComplex

Webbie Collapses After Virginia Show, Taken to Hospital

Webbie was rushed to the hospital on Friday night after he wrapped up a performance at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. According to TMZ, which spoke with a rep for the rapper, Webbie is doing okay and is on his way home. “We’re told he went and got checked out by a doctor after the incident and was cleared to leave the hospital,” the outlet notes. While initial reports claimed Webbie suffered from a seizure, the rep said it’s still unclear what exactly happened.
