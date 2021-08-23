Cancel
Roanoke County Administrator O'Donnell to retire in February

By Staff report The Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell on Monday announced his retirement, effective February 2022, after more than 21 years working for the local government. “Working alongside our dedicated employees has been rewarding and we have accomplished so much together for the betterment of our community,” O’Donnell said in a news release. “I am honored to have had the support of the Board of Supervisors and privileged to serve the citizens as their administrator. I’m now looking forward to the next phase of my life.”

