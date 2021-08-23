West Virginia DHHR reports 8 new COVID-19 related deaths; active case count tops 10,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.