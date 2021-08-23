Cancel
Charleston, WV

West Virginia DHHR reports 8 new COVID-19 related deaths; active case count tops 10,000

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Wayne County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year old male from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Logan County, and a 62-year old female from Logan County.

#Covid 19#Wv News#West Virginians#Dhhr Cabinet#Covid#The County Alert System#Berkeley#Kanawha#Monongalia#Raleigh
