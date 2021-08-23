Black Label Society announce new LP ‘Doom Crew Inc’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)
Pre-order our exclusive grey, black and white vinyl variant of Black Label Society's new album. Black Label Society, the long-running heavy metal band led by Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Zakk Wylde, will release their 11th album, Doom Crew Inc., on November 6 via eOne, and we've teamed with the band on a grey, black and white vinyl variant, limited to 500 and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order a copy now while they last. That's a mock-up above.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0