Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Black Label Society announce new LP ‘Doom Crew Inc’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order & new song)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order our exclusive grey, black and white vinyl variant of Black Label Society's new album. Black Label Society, the long-running heavy metal band led by Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Zakk Wylde, will release their 11th album, Doom Crew Inc., on November 6 via eOne, and we've teamed with the band on a grey, black and white vinyl variant, limited to 500 and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order a copy now while they last. That's a mock-up above.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bogart
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Obituary#Roseland Theater#Ct#Doom Crew Inc#Black Label Society#Doom Crew Inc#Wellmont Theater#Boise#Wa Knitting Factory#Ne#Mo Uptown Theater#Ga#Nc#Tn#Pa#Ct#Nj#Ny#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

El Alfa Announces First-Ever World Tour With 2021 US Dates

El Alfa has announced his first-ever world tour beginning in the U.S. in the fall of 2021, Billboard has learned. The Dominican dembow star, who’s collaborated with artists such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and more, will kick off the North American leg of his tour on Oct. 14 in Dallas. It will wrap up Nov. 21 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after making pit stops in key cities like New York, Miami and Atlanta.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Black Label Society In Missoula with Prong and Obituary

It is time to sound the horn. We call upon the Legion of Doom to gather this October for a meeting of the minds. Fresh off of his appearance at Rockin the Rivers in Three Forks, MT. Father Zakk Wylde has announced a stop in Missoula. Black Label Society will return to the Wilma for a Saturday night performance, October 9th.
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Ganser Announce Fall U.S. Tour with Modern English, Bartees Strange, Algiers

Chicago rockers Ganser are getting back out on the road, announcing a fall U.S. tour in support of Modern English, Bartees Strange and Algiers. The band’s 18-date run begins at their hometown’s Thalia Hall on Aug. 26, sticking mostly to the Midwest and East Coast through September, including another Chicago stop for Sept. 18’s Riot Fest, before heading down south for a half-dozen more October shows, including a set at Austin’s Levitation Festival.
Musicmetalinjection

LAMB OF GOD To Digitally Reissue 2006 Album Sacrament

Aug. 24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center [Tickets]. Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater [Tickets]. Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre [Tickets]. Aug. 31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center [Tickets]. Sep. 01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre [Tickets]. Sep....
Beauty & FashionSan Francisco Weekly

Small Black Gets Restless on New LP

It has been noted with great regularity that millennials will be the last generation to remember life before the internet. Josh Kolenik, a millennial who has spent the past decade and then some fronting the New York-based synth pop band Small Black, is one of the many in his generation who share a restlessness fueled by the disconnect between virtual life and reality.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: No Joy, AJJ, Lukas Nelson, Ganser, Milwaukee Psych Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Montreal's No Joy have announced fall North American tour dates, and they have two records they have yet to play songs from. "So thrilled to play these new albums live even tho they're kind of old now lol," says Jasamine White-Gluz. "Everyone keep staying safe if we want to see each other this fall!! I'll be doing everything I can to make sure the shows are safe for all of us!!!!!" Dates include three psych fests (Levitation, Desert Daze, Milwaukee Psych Fest), plus San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Toronto, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Megadeth Officially Begin Mixing New Album

After a very lengthy gestation process that was sidelined by frontman/guitarist Dave Mustaine‘s successful cancer treatments, a global pandemic and the firing of bassist David Ellefson, Megadeth are closing in on wrapping up their 16th studio album, “The Sick, The Dying And The Dead“. According to Mustaine, the last vocal take for the effort was completed last week and mixing for the album has officially begun.
MusicMetalSucks

Video: Megadeth Rehearse for Upcoming Tour With Lamb of God

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro have each shared video of Megadeth rehearsing for their upcoming tour with Lamb of God, Trivium, and Hatebreed (replacing In Flames). You can watch the clips below. Earlier this week, Megadeth announced that their former bassist, James LoMenzo, would be rejoining them for this...
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Frank Turner Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Get ready for that "first time the beat drops" in the concert halls, Frank Turner fans, as the singer is ready to bring his high energy live show to U.S. audiences this fall. Turner just announced a fall run stateside that will kick off Sept. 23 in Los Angeles at The Echo, but primarily is based in the eastern and midwestern U.S. spooling out over the month of October. The trek concludes Oct. 28 in Pensacola, Fla. All dates can be viewed below.
Public HealthJamBase

Trey Anastasio Band Announce COVID-19 Protocols For 2021 Tour

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio laid out new COVID-19 protocols for the Trey Anastasio Band‘s upcoming tour. Attendees are required to display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 48 hours of doors for entry to most concerts on the run. Ticketholders under the age of...
Public HealthMetalSucks

Sebastian Bach Got Covid-19 Despite Vaccination

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach has announced that he’s contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated. Bach reports feeling “completely fine” despite a recent positive test following a series of fly-in live performances. So-called “breakthrough infections” have been attracting media attention lately although they remain rare. The three vaccines available in the U.S. remain tremendously effective against preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death even though the new Delta variant of the coronavirus has proved more capable of infecting vaccinated people (97% of hospitalizations consist of unvaccinated people).
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lala Lala Announces 2022 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Lala Lala—the recording project of Chicago singer-songwriter Lillie West—has released a music video for a new song, “Color of the Pool.” Directed by Weird Life Films, the clip finds West on the back of a motorcycle, driving down a highway. Check that out below. “Color of the Pool” is taken...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Exodus detail first album in 7 years ‘Persona Non Grata’ (exclusive vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our exclusive colored variant of Exodus' first album in 7 years. Thrash legends Exodus have been talking about their anticipated new album Persona Non Grata for a while, and now it's officially announced. It's due November 19 via Nuclear Blast, and we've teamed up with the band on a very cool looking "bone & beer swirl with red & brown splatter" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up above.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Billy Idol announces new EP, ‘The Roadside,’ shares first new song in 7 years

Billy Idol has announced a new EP, The Roadside, due September 17 via the newly-relaunched Dark Horse Records, which George Harrison founded in 1974 and which is now led by his son Dhani and David Zonshine (pre-order). It's Billy's first new music since 2014's Kings & Queens Of The Underground and his first EP since his 1981 debut EP Don't Stop. He made it with famed producer Butch Walker, and the first single is "Bitter Taste," which finds Billy applying his unmistakable baritone to a folk-noir backdrop.
Santa Ana, CAThe FADER

Willow announces headlining North American tour dates

Willow has shared the North American tour dates for her upcoming 'Life' headlining tour, set to kick off this fall. Starting on September 14 in Santa Ana, CA, the 19-stop tour will wrap up in October in Atlanta. In addition to her own tour, the singer also shared her supporting act dates as the opener on select dates of Billie Eilish's 2022 North American tour, beginning next February and running for 15 dates through April 8.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Drain sign to Epitaph, release new single “Watch You Burn” (listen)

Santa Cruz thrashy hardcore band Drain released one of 2020's best punk albums with their debut LP on Revelation, California Cursed, and now they've followed it with a new single, "Watch You Burn." The song is available now on digital platforms courtesy of Epitaph Records. No announcement from the band or label yet, but have Drain signed to Epitaph? UPDATE: It's official, Drain have signed to Epitaph. About the new song, which was produced and engineered by Taylor Young, vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Preservation Hall Jazz Band, SAINt JHN, Bush / Stone Temple Pilots, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be on tour this summer and fall. They've got shows this weekend in Raleigh and Sugar Hill, GA with Tank & The Bangas, then they'll be in NYC to play the McKittrick Hotel on September 2, followed by two CT shows. They've also got dates in Park City, UT, Tampa, New Orleans, and San Francisco. All dates are here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy