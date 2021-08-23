AEG Presents Inks Exclusive Operating and Booking Deal with Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

AEG Presents, the concert promoter behind tentpole festivals and multi-day music events such as Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest and Firefly, has just announced that it has secured exclusive booking rights to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Since 2018, AEG Presents has also booked and managed the Agora, and the arrangement with Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica will further increase its presence in the Cleveland market.