Taylor Swift Just Joined TikTok and Her First Post Has Fans Freaking Out

Watch: Taylor Swift Joins TikTok! See Her First Post. Taylor Swift has officially filled that blank space on TikTok. Swifties are having the best Monday ever after the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer shared her first post to the platform on Aug. 23. In the video posted to her brand new account, Taylor transitions to four different album eras, ensembles and backgrounds, all while singing the lyrics to Screwface Capital's song, "Dave." The lyrics include the words: "Six figure discussions, dinner in public…My linen all tailored, My outstanding payments like Taylor."