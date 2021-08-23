Cancel
Man Drowns After Slipping, Falling From Dock

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In the second fatality of the weekend, a Warrensburg man has died after falling from a dock into the Lake. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kegri Ilu, 32, of Warrensburg, Mo., was walking along a dock in Darby Hollow Cove, around the 19 Mile Marker, at approximately 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. Ilu slipped and fell in the water, the Patrol says, and drowned. His body was recovered just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 23 and was taken to Hedges Scott Funeral Home.

