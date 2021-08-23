Cancel
Medical & Biotech

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

By Cooper Fox
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to The Hill, the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The full approval of the vaccine is expected to cause a spike in the number of people lining up to get the vaccine. Additionally, it is expected that the approval will cause more governments and companies to enact vaccine mandates.

Lansing, MI
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

