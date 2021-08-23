Cancel
Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is going public: stock will trade on Nasdaq after SPAC deal

By Zlati Meyer
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Richard Branson‘s Virgin Orbit is getting ready to blast off—to Wall Street. The self-described “responsive launch and space solutions company” is going public, thanks to a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, aka SPAC, called NextGen Acquisition Corp. II. The deal is worth $3.2 billion, according to this...

Richard Branson
#Virgin Orbit#Nextgen Acquisition Corp#Ae Industrial Partners#Spac#Social Capital Hedosophia
NASA
Satellites
Economy
Industry
Nasdaq
Markets
Boeing
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Why all the hate? Looking at what makes Blue Origin's presence in space so different

These days, it feels as though billionaire-backed space companies are launching off Earth all the time. So why does Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin seem to be in the hot seat?. Despite a summer of success, recent competition and some controversial tweets — including some misleading infographics — have left many who follow the space industry feeling less than supportive of Jeff Bezos and his space company.
Aerospace & DefenseScientific American

Why Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Is So Reviled

These days, it feels as though billionaire-backed space companies are launching off Earth all the time. So why does Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin seem to be in the hot seat?. Despite a summer of success, recent competition and some controversial tweets — including some misleading infographics — have left many who follow the space industry feeling less than supportive of Jeff Bezos and his space company.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Virgin Orbit catches SPAC fever

The small launch company Virgin Orbit announced this week that it's planning to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The big picture: The news comes after a number of space companies have recently done the same, including Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit's sister company focused on human spaceflight.
IndustryCNBC

Rocket Lab begins trading on the Nasdaq, with SPAC merger growing its cash pile

Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, becoming the latest space company to close a merger with a special purpose acquisition company and go public. "I don't think it will take long for investors to differentiate between the company that's consistently delivering and the ones that have aspirations to deliver sometime in the future," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.
Energy Industrycheddar.com

India's ReNew Power Goes Public on Nasdaq Via a SPAC

ReNew Power went public on the Nasdaq Tuesday via a SPAC deal valued at $8 billion. The company, based in India, decided to trade on U.S. markets in part because of the interest in ESG among investors. Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and CEO of ReNew Power, touted India's aggressive goals for clean energy that he expects to boost his company's efforts and said funds raised by going public will help build out capacity.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Virgin Orbit to expand launch business, move into satellite services

COLORADO SPRINGS — Virgin Orbit will use the proceeds of a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company to expand its launch business and develop a satellite constellation for internet-of-things and Earth observation services. Virgin Orbit announced Aug. 23 that it will merge with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC, in...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Max Q: Launch industry low-down

Another public launch company is coming soon, while a still-private launch had to push off their planned first flight date. Still another launcher got the go-ahead for its big debut. It’s a launch-launch-launch news week in space. Virgin Orbit plans $3.2B SPAC. The past year has been a real dam-break...
Aerospace & Defensenewsbrig.com

Virgin Orbit rockets to $3.2B valuation in SPAC merger – News Brig

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 23, 2021. We’ve got a simply lovely bunch of news items for you below, but before we get into the mix, do note that Pfizer’s vaccine has been fully approved. Which is great news! And in other great news, the agenda is out for our October SaaS event. Which is going to kick maximum backside. See you there! — Alex.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketWatch

Virgin Orbit to go public valued at $3.2 billion through merger with SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Orbit is set to go public, as the launch and space solutions company announced Monday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that values Virgin Orbit at about $3.2 billion. The deal is expected to provide the combined company with proceeds of $483 million in cash. Once the deal closes, which is expected to occur around the end of the year, the company will be named Virgin Orbit and the stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "VORB." NextGen's stock, which started trading in May, rallied 3.9% in premarket trading Monday. Virgin Orbit's current shareholders consist of Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which is also involved in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. , and Mubadala Investment Co., as well as management and employees. Boeing Co. has committed to invest in Virgin Orbit, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. NextGen's stock has edged up 0.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.9%.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Virgin Orbit To Become Latest Publicly Traded Space Company

Virgin Orbit, the small-satellite launching startup under aerospace entrepreneur Richard Branson’s portfolio that started operations this year, plans to end 2021 as a publicly traded company after a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), executives announced Aug. 23. If... Subscription Required. Virgin Orbit To Become Latest Publicly...

