Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dog Days: What will be the most exciting game of the 2021-22 Nuggets season?

By Denver Stiffs
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Nuggets, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, National Basketball Association, Oklahoma City Thunder, Facundo Campazzo, Michael Porter Jr., Los Angeles Lakers. We are fully into the dog days of NBA summer as August wears on and NBA training camp is still over a month away. Because of that, Denver Stiffs will be leading off every Monday from now until training camp with a Dog Days question of the week.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Gary Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Denver Stiffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers calls out NBA for doing Nikola Jokic dirty

The Denver Nuggets are conspicuously absent from the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule this year, and the irony is not lost on guard Austin Rivers. The league officially released the schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday. Rivers commented on the Instagram post of the announcement, calling out the NBA for doing Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic dirty.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets release 2021-22 regular season schedule

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released their entire schedule for the 2021-22 season. By extension, the Denver Nuggets released their individual 82-game schedule, and there were certainly some surprises. (By clicking on the above tweet, you can read through a tweet thread I put together with various tidbits of information...
NBAchatsports.com

Nuggets’ seven must-see games of the 2021-’22 regular season

Two turbulent seasons after the pandemic first caused chaos, Friday marked a return to normalcy for NBA fans. An 82-game regular season is upon us. The Nuggets released their schedule Friday afternoon, with their opener a return to Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The NBA didn’t grant the Nuggets a Christmas Day game – marking the first time a reigning MVP won’t be showcased since the NBA went to five games on Christmas in 2008, according to Statmuse. A nationally televised game against the reigning Western Conference champion Suns on the second night of the season will have to suffice.
NBABleacher Report

Nuggets 2021-22 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The Denver Nuggets enter the 2021-22 season ready to reach the full potential they were robbed of at the end of last year. After starting the 2020-21 campaign 29-18 through March, disaster struck in the form a torn ACL to star point guard Jamal Murray, ending his season and forcing a Denver team that looked ready to contend for a title to regroup on the fly.
NBASporting News

NBA schedule release: The 10 biggest games of the 2021-22 season

While training camps don't open until Sept. 28, the NBA released its full schedule for all 30 teams Friday, which means the storylines and subplots now have dates attached. Yes, we're still two months away from opening night, but plenty of storylines have already emerged. Are the Lakers too old?
NBAlakers365.com

Five games to watch from the Denver Nuggets 2021-22 schedule

Aug. 20—The NBA released the full, 82-game schedule for all teams Friday. The Denver Nuggets are slated to open the season Oct. 20 at the Phoenix Suns, last year's Western Conference champions, in a rematch of last season's second-round playoff series. The Nuggets close the regular season at home on April 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The schedule features 12 sets of back-to-back games. ...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 3 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

After a disappointing finish to last season, the Denver Nuggets are prime for another groundbreaking campaign in the upcoming 2021-2022 NBA Season. Last year was an incredible year with Nikola Jokic winning his first-ever MVP trophy while third-year forward Michael Porter, Jr. broke out of his shell and stepped up big time amidst the absence of their playmaker Jamal Murray. Murray tore his ACL last April and, simply put, the Nuggets didn’t look the same from thereon.
NBADenver Post

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray’s NBA 2K22 rating revealed

Jamal Murray learned of his overall rating last week for the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game — and he didn’t seem especially pleased with it. The Nuggets guard will have an initial rating of 85 when the game launches. “That injury adds another dimension, can’t wait for your return,” NBA...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Denver Nuggets’ 2021 NBA offseason

The Denver Nuggets’ championship hopes ended last April, when Jamal Murray tore his ACL. The chances of Denver making the NBA Finals in the West looked good before the injury. Nikola Jokic was playing at an MVP level, Aaron Gordon seemed like the perfect fit, and Murray was the lethal scorer Denver could count on, especially in close games.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball Reveals Why He Joined The Chicago Bulls: "I Wanted To Go Somewhere I’m Appreciated And Can Play My Game."

Lonzo Ball has recently joined the Chicago Bulls after a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Adding Ball gives the Bulls a natural point guard who can be a ballhandler next to Zach LaVine. During his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Lonzo Ball also developed his 3PT shooting to respectable levels, and that along with his defensive versatility and savvy passing makes him a fairly solid point guard. While he didn't have a huge usage rate with the New Orleans Pelicans, it is quite possible that his role will be increased on the Chicago Bulls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy