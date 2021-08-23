Dog Days: What will be the most exciting game of the 2021-22 Nuggets season?

Two turbulent seasons after the pandemic first caused chaos, Friday marked a return to normalcy for NBA fans. An 82-game regular season is upon us. The Nuggets released their schedule Friday afternoon, with their opener a return to Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The NBA didn’t grant the Nuggets a Christmas Day game – marking the first time a reigning MVP won’t be showcased since the NBA went to five games on Christmas in 2008, according to Statmuse. A nationally televised game against the reigning Western Conference champion Suns on the second night of the season will have to suffice.