Buffalo Bills Links, 8/23: Last thoughts on win over Chicago

By John Boccacino
Buffalo Rumblings
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills got back on the practice field following their 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with final thoughts from Buffalo’s convincing victory. Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings. Additional Bills news from...

NFLBuffalo Rumblings

BBR: Updates on Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins, and more Buffalo Bills news

The Buffalo Bills are set for the second game of the preseason, as the club travels to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. In preparation for the game, I take a closer look at the status of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins and other Bills I will be keeping an eye on during Saturday afternoon’s game. You can listen to the episode below, and share your thoughts on the players you will be monitoring in the comments section.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills injury report: Stefon Diggs expected back next week

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has missed more than a week of practice with a knee injury and concern was starting to mount in the fan base. While head coach Sean McDermott said a few days ago that he didn’t expect it to linger into the season, that wasn’t exactly reassuring. On Thursday, he gave a clearer timeline say he expects Diggs back next week. The last time he was on the field was two weeks ago.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills have built an arsenal around quarterback Josh Allen. They’ve improved the offensive line. They’ve replaced aging runners with fresh legs. They’ve also replaced nearly the entire receiving corps, with only Isaiah McKenzie, whom they acquired in November of 2018, remaining on the roster from Allen’s rookie season among his stable of pass catchers.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Stefon Diggs barely misses top ten of 2021 NFL 100 list

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player in 2020. Over the weekend, he received another honor, coming in at number 11 on NFL Network's NFL 100 list. The list of 100 best players in the NFL is voted on by other NFL players. Diggs...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills injury update: Stefon Diggs back at practice, but long list remains

The Buffalo Bills’ injury list is extensive following their game against the Detroit Lions, but the most important news is encouraging. All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs was back at practice on Sunday and looks to be on track for a regular season return (and could potentially see a little bit of action against the Green Bay Packers in the preseason finale).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Steve Young Knows Real Reason Matt Nagy Won’t Start Justin Fields

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.

