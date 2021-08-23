Cancel
Kyle Schwarber will play the field for the first time today with the Red Sox

By Alex Reimer
Kyle Schwarber has exclusively played designated hitter since joining the Red Sox. But on Monday, he’ll be in the field against the Texas Rangers.

