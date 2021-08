Vaccines are dominating the health news recently and with good reason. We are now more than a year and a half into the worst pandemic in a century. By now vaccines should be shutting down COVID-19 and life should be returning to normal, but instead we are in the middle of one of the worst waves yet. The delta variant is running rampant, even in countries that previously managed the pandemic well. Children are increasingly being affected, and researchers are learning more about the long term health effects of SARS-CoV-2. Experts warn the virus is likely to become endemic. What happened?