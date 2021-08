Quarterback Joe Flacco started on Thursday night when the Eagles hosted the New England Patriots in their preseason home finale. But that wasn't the plan. Jalen Hurts was scheduled to start and play a couple of series. He arrived at Lincoln Financial Field and told the team that he had pain in his abdomen. He went through pregame warmups and tried to play, but the team decided to send him to a local hospital for evaluation. He tested negative for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with a stomach infection and was sent home.