Everdale is a new village building game from the makers of Clash of Clans
Supercell, the developer behind the casual hits Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Boom Beach, and Clash Royale, have just announced an all-new free-to-play village builder called Everdale. It's entering into open beta testing per today's announcement. Only select regions will be able to participate in the open beta's early access. Those who live in the Nordics, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia will participate in the latest testing phase of Supercell's newest game.www.androidpolice.com
