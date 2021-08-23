Cancel
Georgia football stock report: California freshman and 'Mr. Anderson,' have soaring value

By Mike Griffith
Georgia football completed what Coach Kirby Smart refers to as the “camp” portion of fall drills with Scrimmage 2 on Saturday, now turning the page to set offensive identity and game plan for Clemson.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs open the season against No. 3-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Both teams have had an offseason of significant reloading, with the Tigers losing No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, and first-round running back Travis Etienne.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have seven defensive backs off last season’s roster to replace, in addition to the fall camp injuries that have displaced no less than three projected starters (center, star, tight end).

Smart seemed pleased with the scrimmage on Saturday, indicating the team emerged in better health than it had in the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Here’s a look at how Georgia football is trending entering its preparation for Clemson.

Read the UGA Football stock report at DawgNation.com

