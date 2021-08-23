Cancel
Red Pulse Phoenix 1-Day Volume Tops $202,914.00 (PHX)

By Ed Jones
 3 days ago

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

