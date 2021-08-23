Cancel
Marshall County, KY

Mrs. Roberta M. Rudolph, 91

 3 days ago

Mrs. Roberta M. Rudolph, 91 of Calvert City, the Little Cypress community died Friday, August 20th, 2021 at the Calvert City Convalescent Center. Born April 5th, 1930 in the Elva community of Marshall County, Mrs. Rudolph was the daughter of the late Lexie and Francis (Holland) Waldrop. She was a graduate of Sharpe High School and attended Draughon’s Business College. Mrs. Rudolph was the owner/operator of an embroidery business and a member of Rosebower Baptist Church.

