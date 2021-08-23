Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regn#Sec#Holdings Channel#Zions Bancorporation N A#Gleason Group Inc#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Sierra Capital Llc#Oakworth Capital Inc#Regn#Oppenheimer#Barclays#Svb Leerink#Sec#Eylea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna Stocks Jumped Today

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Comirnaty -- the COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -- for use in people aged 16 and older on Monday. The news drove shares of Pfizer and BioNTech up 2.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Fellow vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) also saw its stock price surge 7.6%.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

7 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2021 with Huge Upside

Biotechnology touches a broad swath of companies, spanning genomics and food production to biofuels and other niche industries. However, the vast majority of the time, the word “biotech” conjures up images of medicine and pharmaceuticals. Thus, biotech stocks generally center around those two areas. That’s exactly where this article will...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Tonix Pharmaceuticals To Start Mid-Stage Long COVID Trial In Q4

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) received the official minutes from a Type B pre-Investigational New Drug Application (IND) meeting with the FDA. The meeting was related to TNX-102 SL1 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) as a potential treatment for Long COVID Syndrome (Long COVID), which is now known officially as Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC2).
StocksStreet.Com

Top 5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Pfizer, Trillium, NextGen, Vivos

Stocks rose Monday, with the S&P 500 reaching an all-time intraday high, after U.S. regulators issued full approval for Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer shares surged after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued its formal approval for the drugmaker's coronavirus vaccine in a move that marks the agency's first full authorization since granting emergency use permission late last year.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Vaulted Higher Today

Israeli media reported that participants in a clinical study evaluating experimental COVID-19 vaccine BriLife were told they didn't need a third booster dose six months after receiving a second dose of the vaccine. NRx owns the worldwide licensing rights to market BriLife. What happened. Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) were...
Medical & BiotechValueWalk

Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc

Proposed acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s category leadership in Oncology with addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies. Led By Mangrove, Einhorn’s Greenlight Masters Posts A Double-Digit Return For The First Half [Exclusive]. David Einhorn's Greenlight Masters funds were up 10.1% net for the first half of 2021, compared to the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $322.79 with a high of $444.00 and a low of $210.00.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Dividend Stock: Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer?

Johnson & Johnson ranks as a Dividend King with a solid yield, good growth prospects, and stability. Pfizer claims a higher dividend yield and even better growth prospects over the next few years thanks to its COVID-19 programs. Investors might think of several attributes when Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. So what. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated's Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Medical & BiotechKokomo Perspective

FDA Grants Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Full Approval, 3 Biotech Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Amid Pfizer-BioNTech FDA Approval News?. While investors consider the relevance of both cyclical stocks and defensive stocks now, biotech stocks continue to shine. After all, this part of the stock market today is home to countless companies that research and develop life-saving treatments. As the pandemic continues to rage on across the globe, the industry has and continues to be in the spotlight. Because of this, the world is likely more familiar with the approval process and overall industry jargon than ever. This would also extend to investors who could now turn towards the sector, armed with new knowledge.
StocksZacks.com

Markets Surge on Pfizer Vax Approval

PFE - Free Report) has been officially approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) have sent markets higher to start a new week of trading. Led by shares of BioNTech, which gained +9.6% on the day, the Nasdaq zoomed ahead to its single-best trading day since May 20th and finished at a brand new all-time high close, +228 points or +1.55% to 14,942.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug

Ere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 24) Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) (reacted to the Taiwanese rollout of Medigen's MVC-COV1901 COVID-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy