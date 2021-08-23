Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management
Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
