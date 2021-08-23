Cancel
$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

