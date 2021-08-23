Bryan shows country side in documentary

Dylan Scott is having a blast out on the road with Luke Bryan and the Proud To Be Right Here tour – but it almost didn’t happen because Dylan didn’t answer his phone!. The story is, Dylan was at home working in his yard with equipment that was not cooperating, leading to his levels of frustration rising. It was then his cell phone rang, but he didn’t feel like answering in the moment. It wasn’t until his manager called a second time that Dylan thought he should answer the call – and good thing he did, because not only was Dylan’s manager on the line, but so was Luke!