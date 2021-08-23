LSU soccer dominates Sam Houston, 8-0
Forward Tinaya Alexander scored a career-high four goals in one match with goals in the 20th, 24th, 31st, and 89th minutes as the LSU Soccer team blanked the Sam Houston State Bearkats by a score of 8-0 on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. Forward Alesia Garcia opened her account for LSU and scored a hat trick with goals in the 50th, 51st, and 87th minutes. The other goal came from defender Grace Haggerty with a header in the 79th minute. The eight goals scored by LSU in the contest are the most in a single game since 2010.bogalusadailynews.com
