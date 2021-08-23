LSU soccer dominates Sam Houston, 8-0

The LSU Soccer team (1-0-0) began the 2021 regular season with a 2-1 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers opened the scoring with only seconds left in the first half thanks to a rocket from outside the box by midfielder Jordan Johnson. The Golden Eagles drew level in the 63rd minute after Blessing Kingsley pounced on a loose ball following a goalkeeper save. LSU scored the winner in the 85th minute after midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale found herself on the end of a loose ball and tucked the ball into the goal from six yards out.