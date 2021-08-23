Cancel
Eddie Vedder, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper Tapped for Audible's 'Words + Music' Series

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Vedder, Alice Cooper and Laura Jane Grace will partake in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music. Grace will kick things off September 2nd with Black Me Out, in which she’ll reflect on her life, rise to fame in Against Me!, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the music industry as a trans woman. Black Me Out will also feature new interpretations of some of Grace’s most personal and political songs. (An excerpt from Black Me Out is available below.)

