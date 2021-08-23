Cancel
Oscar Isaac On Returning To Superheroes In ‘Moon Knight’ After ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’: “We’re Making Something That’s Quite Different”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not some sort of hot take to say that “X-Men: Apocalypse” is a bad superhero movie. And the bar for quality superhero films can be set pretty low. One of the main issues with that film comes down to the role of Apocalypse by Oscar Isaac. There’s no denying Isaac is one of the finest actors working today, but he was just buried under mountains of prosthetics and given the thankless job of delivering some truly terrible lines of dialogue. After that experience, you wouldn’t fault Isaac for not jumping into a new superhero role for the rest of his career. Yet, he’s set to lead the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, “Moon Knight.”

