HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."