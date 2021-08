When the third remake of A Star Is Born was released in 2018, it was a huge box office hit and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning Best Original Song. When it was released, was also praised by Barbra Streisand, who starred in the second remake of A Star Is Born in 1976. (The previous versions premiered in 1937 and 1954.) But very recently, Streisand shared some more of her thoughts on the latest film, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, voicing an issue with how the movie turned out.