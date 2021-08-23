‘I’m in hiding in Afghanistan, but I won’t abandon the girls I teach’

There is a powerful uprising happening in Afghanistan. It won’t be the one you have heard about ‒ the one led by violent men who seek to justify their egos under Sharia law. This army wields pens, paper and tablet computers, not guns. We don’t have a name, nor a leader. But we do have a purpose. Our unshakeable goal is to make sure that the progress, education and freedom of women and girls is not stifled by the Taliban.