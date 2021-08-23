Cancel
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Train Station Invitation to Bid

By Ruthann Mowday
coatesville.org
 3 days ago

Electronic bids for the below listed Contracts will be received by the Department for the Coatesville Train Station project at 3:00 pm on September 16, 2021. Submit properly completed bids for the Department construction work in the electronic bidding format via ECMS. Bidders must include their Registered Business Partner Identification Number. Bidders (Prime Contractors) do not need to be prequalified for this Project, but do need to be PennDOT approved business partner. However, due to the nature of the work, all asphalt paving on the Project is to be performed by a PennDOT contractor/subcontractor with prequalification codes E and F in accordance with Publication 408/2020, Section 102.01(a). In order to access electronic data files made available in the bid package, potential bidders must sign a one-time legal agreement in ECMS to acknowledge the information being provided is for information purposes only.

