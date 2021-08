If you’ve ever wanted to invest in real estate without actually having to own physical property or act as a landlord, Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, should definitely be on your radar. These are investment vehicles that offer exposure to certain areas of the real estate market, provide consistent income in the form of dividends, and are a great way to diversify your portfolio holdings. They can even be used to hedge against inflation and help investors to take advantage of tax benefits since many of these companies pay zero corporate tax.