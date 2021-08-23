Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Icelandic Startup PLAY Applies For US Flight Permission

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 20th, new entrant PLAY applied to the USA’s Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit and exemption authority. This comes almost exactly two months after the airline’s first flight took off. We look at what this means and where it might fly. PLAY’s application to the...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Europe#Icelandic Startup Play#The Us North America#Boeing#Wow Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air Astana Looking Into The A321XLR – But Not For Its Range

Kazahkstan flag carrier Air Astana is looking into the Airbus A321XLR. But while most people are interested in the additional range offered by the aircraft, Air Astana is interested in the aircraft for a different reason altogether – its weight, and ability to carry cargo. Announced at the 2019 Paris...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Leads The Top-10 United States Carriers

The USA’s top-10 airlines collectively have over seven million flights this year and 922 million seats. While this sounds impressive, especially amid a pandemic, seat capacity remains at 83% of what was offered for sale in 2019, a shortfall of 193 million. We examine the situation. The USA’s top-10 airlines...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based Airline Workers Asked To Help Evacuate Afghan Refugees And U.S. Military Members

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado-based airline pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other workers have been asked to help evacuate civilians, federal employees and military members from Afghanistan as the United States continues its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The “Civil Reserve Air Fleet” has been ordered by the Pentagon. It’s a nearly 70-year-old program which calls on commercial airlines in the United States to provide their services to the federal government during a time of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) Of the airlines the serve Denver International Airport, United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines were those the Pentagon tapped for assistance moving thousands of Afghan...
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

American, Southwest airlines begin Afghanistan evacuation efforts Monday

American and Southwest airlines deployed some of their fleet Monday to aid in the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul. American is allocating three of its wide-body aircraft to "military bases and other secure transit points on the Arabian Peninsula and in Europe" to help with the accelerate the evacuation before month's end, an airlines spokesperson told FOX Business.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

SpiceJet Is Looking To Fly The 737 MAX Next Month

SpiceJet is looking to fly its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from next month onwards. The airline has now agreed on a deal with the aircraft’s lessor, Avalon, regarding the leases on its fleet of MAX aircraft. Of course, while some flights with the MAX are allowed in the country, the aircraft is still awaiting full regulatory approval in India.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Flight Carrying U.S. Lawmakers Denied Permission to Land in Kabul, Says Report

It appears that yet another group of U.S. lawmakers has tried, but ultimately failed, to visit Afghanistan as thousands of people are still attempting to flee Taliban rule as the U.S. enters its final 36 hours of evacuations. CNN reports that, early Thursday, U.S. military officials in charge of the Kabul airport turned away a private jet thought to be carrying another U.S. congressional delegation. The Gulfstream jet reportedly departed from Athens, Greece, and was seen on flight tracking websites over Turkmenistan before it turned back to fly over Azerbaijan. The reported attempt comes after Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) briefly interrupted evacuations during a surprise visit on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others condemned the visit. “We don’t want anyone to think this was a good idea,” she said. CNN didn’t name the lawmakers suspected to be the latest flight. Around 150 American citizens are thought to be in Afghanistan desperate to get to the airport before the U.S. ends its evacuation program.
California Stateairlinegeeks.com

WestJet Looks to California As US-Canada Border Reopens

Earlier this year, several leaders in the international community — particularly from countries that are hotspots for tourists and leisure travel — reopened their borders after vaccines had reached significant penetration levels in developed international markets, hoping to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus. After having its transborder closure...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Emirates Ups Baggage Allowance On Select Lebanon Itineraries

Dubai-based giant Emirates is upping its baggage limits on Itineraries to Beirut in Lebanon for a limited period. The airline has added this as a gesture of goodwill while the country suffers from a shortage of essential goods. The change means that those traveling to the country will be able to bring more crucial goods with them for their families.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Air Senegal Launches Baltimore A330neo Flight With A Stop In JFK

Air Senegal will be flying to the United States for the first time on September 2nd. The flag carrier of Senegal will be launching passenger flights from Blaise Diagne International to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall via New York John F. Kennedy International. A small change. In May, it was announced...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Qantas Considers Moving Its Non-Stop London Service To Darwin

Qantas is eyeing a restart of international flights by December, targeting countries with the highest vaccination rates first. The UK’s successful vaccine rollout means direct flights to London could be some of the first to resume. However, the airline is considering moving its long-haul London service from Perth to Darwin due to strict COVID border policies in the Western Australia state.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

India Recertifies The Boeing 737 MAX After 2.5 Years Grounded

India has cleared the Boeing 737 MAX for a full return to service roughly two and a half years after the type was grounded. The country has completely rescinded its order banning flights with the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and the 737 MAX 9. The move comes after a partial relaxation for foreign carriers earlier this year.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Air New Zealand Sets Out Fleet Simplification Plan Ditching 777-300ERs

Air New Zealand confirmed during its end-of-year results that it will be simplifying its fleet over the coming years. By the end of 2028, the airline will operate just two aircraft types in its main fleet: Boing 787s and Airbus A320s. Its turboprop fleet will stay the same. Currently, Air...
Asiasimpleflying.com

Thailand Turns Red As UK Adds Canada To Its Green List

Another switch-up Montenegro is the other nation to join Thailand on the red list at 04:00 on August 30th. The UK government highlights that in these two countries, an outbreak of a new variant or existing variant of concern or investigation can’t be easily identified before it is brought to the UK.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Where Are Parts Made For The Airbus A321XLR?

Airbus’ upcoming Extra Long Range single-aisle narrowbody aircraft, the A321XLR, is expected to disrupt the status quo of long-haul travel. With a range of up to 8,700 kilometers (4,700 NM), it is not for nothing it has been heralded as a ‘game-changing’ aircraft. Airbus commenced the structural assembly of its new plane in May this year – but just where is it all taking place?
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Venezuela’s Turpial Airlines To Start Accepting Bitcoin

The Venezuelan carrier Turpial Airlines has announced it will receive bitcoin payments in one of its latest moves to face the local currency hyperinflation. The South American operator will also accept payment through PayPal and Zelle, according to an official statement through its Instagram feed. Let’s investigate further. Bitcoin to...
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstraveller.com

Aer Lingus delays flights from Manchester to the US

Aer Lingus has again delayed the start of its flights from Manchester to the US due to continuing restrictions to transatlantic travel. The carrier had initially intended to launch the routes in July, but this was postponed until September 30. The flights to New York JFK will now launch on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy