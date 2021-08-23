Cancel
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

