The San Fransisco 49ers are signing former eagles and seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks just weeks after he was sentenced for insider trading. He was cleared to sign with an NFL team after his sentencing and the 49ers felt he could plug a hole in their linebacker corp. Kendricks was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl team. His talent is rarely questioned, but the obvious off-the-field issues raise questions about him in different ways. Kendricks was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation, and 300 hours of community service.