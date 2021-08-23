The pandemic has fueled a boom in trading cards. Here’s an inside look in Hampton Roads.

Autry Menchinger, 9, looks through cards at Heroes Sports Cards in Virginia Beach. Kaitlin McKeown/Virginia Media

Don Harrison stands at the register of his store, Tenth Inning, in Hampton.

He sells a little bit of everything — comic books, sports jerseys, cereal boxes. Mostly, though, he sells sports cards. He has 12 million he’s collected since 1979, when Tenth Inning opened.

They fill aisles from floor to ceiling. What he can’t fit in the store, he takes home or puts in one of four storage units.

Harrison pulls out a card from behind a glass case. About two inches long and an inch wide, it holds a red-and-white image of Ty Cobb, the Hall of Famer who spent 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

Harrison is selling the card for $100,000.

___

A pandemic-fueled boom

During the pandemic, people found themselves reconnecting with old hobbies. Many were surprised to find that their childhood card collections were worth thousands of dollars. Newfound interest led to a “boom” in the trading card industry, and over the past 18 months, baseball, football, basketball and even Pokémon cards have become more popular — and valuable — than ever.

How valuable? Well, recently, a card for Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Honus Wagner, who played from 1897 to 1917, was sold for $6.6 million , a record for a baseball card.

Demand has become so high that in early 2021, people lined up outside Target in the middle of the night every Friday so they’d be the first in line when cards were restocked, and a man at a Wisconsin Target was physically assaulted by four others over cards .

Target has now stopped selling sports and Pokémon trading cards in stores. Walmart and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens still sell sports cards from the major leagues, but they are often gone as soon as they are stocked.

People in the business call it “The Hobby.” It’s an investment, said Deborah Gilliam, Harrison’s assistant at Tenth Inning. Except instead of a stock, “you have something real you can hold in your hand.”

That’s why collectors like Harrison are able to sell cards originally worth a few cents for thousands of dollars.

The Ty Cobb card is an E-UNC Candy card from 1910. There are only 45 of its kind, Harrison says.

He has another Cobb card, a T206 from 1909-1911. Back when Tenth Inning first opened, Harrison sold a 13-year-old boy the card for $30. Two weeks ago, that boy, now a grown man, came back into the store, and Harrison bought the card back for $1,650.

“That was a pretty good investment for that little boy,” Gilliam said.

Harrison is selling the card in the store for $2,600. He said it would be worth $20,000 in mint condition, but there’s a tear in the middle that lowers its value.

How does Harrison know how much these vintage cards are worth? Price guides, like the Beckett Vintage Baseball Card guide.

An August/September 2021 issue of the magazine said many vintage rookie cards have doubled and tripled in value.

Vintage cards are valuable for both card collectors and investors because no one is making more.

But newer cards are valuable, too.

In fact, it was a combination of the pandemic and new cards for young, talented players like the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. that kicked off the recent boom.

“By buying their cards or buying boxes to find their cards, you’re getting pseudo-stock in that player,” said Justin Brown, a card collector in Alexandria. “The better they play, the more your cards become worth.”

The most valuable cards are graded by specialty companies like Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), which rates them from a scale of 1-10.

Ratings are based on whether the cards are centered and if their corners, edges and surfaces are in good condition.

Highly graded cards can make rare or popular cards in good condition worth a lot of money, said Ron Giesin, the owner of Heroes Sports Cards in Virginia Beach.

“A $2 card turns into a couple-hundred-dollar card or a couple-thousand-dollar card,” he said.

Giesin said it’s gotten difficult to buy newer products because of high demand.

It can take up to a year for graded cards to return because authentication companies are overwhelmed with the number of people sending in cards.

Despite this, Giesin says business has never been better.

Heroes Sports Cards has been open for 10 years. Every year, the business had lost money — until last year.

“This is probably the best the trading card business has ever been,” Giesin said.

Aside from retail stores and local card shops, the most popular way to buy cards is online. Most sellers use eBay, but some have also turned to social media.

Brown, the Alexandria collector, has a Twitter account ( @OldTownCards ) he uses to sell cards that has more than 9,700 followers. He created his account in September 2019 and has used it to fund a side business.

He sells smaller cards in bulk on Twitter for a few dollars. When he gets a good card, like a prominent rookie player, he gets it graded.

A few weekends ago, Brown sold $20,000 worth of 500 graded cards on Twitter.

Annually, he says he spends between $40,000 and $80,000 on cards, which includes the cost for supplies to ship them and paying grading fees. Last year, he spent $50,000. He made it all back and grew his collection, which he estimates is worth somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000.

“Basically, I made a free hundred grand,” he said.

___

For love of The Hobby

Chris Perry of Newport News was one of the people in early-morning Target lines to snag cards. On Friday mornings when Target restocked its cards, he’d get there at 6:30 a.m., and there already would be about 20 people in line ahead of him. By the time the store opened at 7 a.m., he said sometimes there would be 50 people in line.

“It was really the only chance you had at retail prices for the newer products,” he said.

Most of the people were there to buy packs and boxes so they could flip them for higher prices, he said. The retail price of a highly sought-after brand, like Panini’s Select series, is $19.99 or $39.99 depending on the size of the box. The same unopened box sells on eBay for three to four times that price.

Perry has flipped some. A few years ago, he bought a pack of baseball cards for about $8. The pack had popular Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s rookie card from the 2011 Topps update set. As Trout’s baseball career took off, so did his card value. Perry put it on eBay and sold it for $1,000 within 24 hours.

But his favorite thing about cards is still collecting.

“It’s something magical about it for me,” he said. “It’s a tangible piece of history.”

Perry remembers going to Tenth Inning when he started collecting in first grade.

“It was like the Disney World of card stores,” he said.

It really was. In 1989, the store was the largest of its kind in the United States, the Chicago Tribune reported .

Tenth Inning is still a major player in the card-collection community.

Harrison said he gets regular out-of-town customers, like a guy from Minnesota who has family in the area. He comes once every two years, always spending a weekend at Tenth Inning. Or some Canadian customers who come to the store while their family goes to the beach.

“They say, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this,’” he said.

And the boom has been a blessing for business, Harrison said. He’s now getting customers he hasn’t seen for 25 years or old customers who have passed down their collections to their children.

Still, he says if he got the right offer, he’d sell the store today.

“It’s a hard business,” he said. “But it’s very fun.”

His asking price, for those interested: $950,000.