Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Ends homer drought

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates. The star slugger is seeing the ball well of late, but he was riding a homer drought that extended for 13 games before he went deep in this one with a solo shot in the fifth inning off reliever Kyle Keller. Goldschmidt's hitting streak has reached 11 games and has recorded multi-hit contests in all but one of his last seven contests, so he continues to be one of the most dangerous bats in the National League. He's slashing .355/.402/.526 through 84 plate appearances in August.

