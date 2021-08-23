Cancel
Pirates' Steven Brault: Takes loss in short outing

Brault (0-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Cardinals after allowing one run on five hits and two walks across four innings, fanning one. Brault didn't have his best stuff in this one, as he finished with more walks than strikeouts for the first time in 2021 and also failed to pitch more than four innings since his season debut. While he still owns a 1.93 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP, two figures that would rank as career-best marks for him, it's also worth mentioning that he's been struggling to pitch deep into games and that clearly reduces his fantasy appeal.

