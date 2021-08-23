Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until further notice. * At 6:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 9.5 feet just after midnight tonight and remain near 9.5 feet for much of the week. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.4 Mon 6 PM 9.5 9.5 9.5 NEAR CREST

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, AR
City
Grubbs, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Woodruff County, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Fld Observed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...
NBAPosted by
CNN

ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage and cancels 'The Jump'

New York (CNN Business) — Rachel Nichols — ESPN's longtime NBA host — has been removed from coverage of the sport, and her weekday show "The Jump" has been canceled, the network confirmed Wednesday. David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement to CNN Business that...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy