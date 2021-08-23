Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Derby drug dealer becomes new ‘hot felon’ as mugshot goes viral

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSEqa_0baE4WzN00

Who could forget how Jeremy Meeks shot to fame after cops posted his mugshot online?

The now 37-year-old was jailed in 2014, charged with grand theft and possessing a firearm. But when the Stockton Police Department shared his photo on their Facebook page at the time, they had no idea they’d be inadvertently launching his modelling career, rocketing him to international stardom, and awarding him the immortal nickname “hot felon”.

Now a similar phenomenon seems to be germinating over in the UK, as another convicted man sets pulses racing on social media.

On Thursday Derbyshire Police tweeted a press release about a recent drug bust in the area but, since then, most Twitter users have seemed more preoccupied with the appearance of one of the offenders than by the crime itself.

Stephen Perry, 29, was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to “conspiracy to supply cannabis,” according to the official statement.

However, people don’t seem too bothered by his misdemeanours, as you can see from their comments:

Although the comments are pretty hilarious we should all remind ourselves that crime is no laughing matter.

The police release states that Perry teamed up with Albanian gang leader Egi Tafa to produce “hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.”

This crop was then supplied to dealers across the Midlands and sold to users in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire.

Perry and his cohort were caught following a series of coordinated raids in Doncaster, Mansfield, Nottingham, King’s Lynn, Birmingham and Sandiacre last year.

The cannabis recovered by the cops had an estimated street value of more than £500,000.

In total, nine men, including the 29-year-old heart-throb, were jailed for their involvement in the elaborate racket.

Comments / 26

Indy100

Indy100

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Meeks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#Staffordshire Police#Drug Dealer#Convicted Felon#Birmingham#Derby#Twitter#Albanian#King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
LifestyleBBC

Drug dealer's wife who led lavish lifestyle jailed

A woman who "reaped the rewards" of a lavish lifestyle funded by drug dealing has been jailed. Ellie Tobin spent thousands of pounds on luxury holidays to Dubai, Rolex watches and designer clothes but was living "well above her means", police said. The 35-year-old, of Widnes, was sentenced to nine...
Law EnforcementBBC

Warrington drug dealer caught out by seat belt check

A drug dealer who was caught after police stopped him to check if he was wearing a seat belt has been jailed. Michael Sherwood, of Vulcan Close in Warrington, was spotted driving without a belt on Hilden roundabout in the town at about 09:30 BST on 24 July. Cheshire Police...
Law Enforcementinfosecurity-magazine.com

Drug Dealers Get 27 Years After Police Crack EncroChat Comms

A drug dealer has been given a ten-year jail sentence after officers monitored his encrypted communications with other suppliers, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA). Lee Broughton, 40 from Epsom, was sentenced last week at Kingston Crown Court after pleading guilty back in April to supplying cocaine. His case...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

3 arrested in Hall, Gwinnett meth bust

Three people have been arrested following a methamphetamine drug bust in Hall and Gwinnett Counties. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed multiple search warrants in both counties on August 12. During the investigation, agents seized approximately 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and $45,000 cash.
Public SafetyBBC

Amrou Greenidge: Drug dealers who killed athlete jailed

Five men who killed a young taekwondo star by knocking him off his bike and beating him while he lay injured on the ground have been jailed. Amrou Greenidge died after he was hit by a stolen car in Fulham, south-west London, on 18 August 2019. The Old Bailey heard...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Seguin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Seguin Police Department uses social media post to target drug dealers

SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department aims to cut down on crime, especially when it comes to narcotics. That’s why it's taken to Facebook to get its message across. “We were definitely surprised by the attention that it did get, but we were happy that [the] majority of it was positive and a lot of people did see the humor side in it,” said Officer Sarah Wallace.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public SafetyBBC

Smitten prison officer helped inmate lover escape

A former prison officer has been jailed for forming a relationship with an inmate and helping him escape. Erica Whittingham, 33, became "smitten" with violent robber Michael Seddon after her marriage broke down. Derby Crown Court heard she believed Seddon loved her, but he then got into a relationship with...
TrafficBBC

Drug-driver jailed over pedestrian's death in Nechells

A drug-driver who killed a pedestrian as he was crossing the road has been jailed. Junior Thompson hit Ammon Madzokere on Duddeston Manor Road in Nechells in October. "Sadly nothing could be done to save him and the 54-year-old died at the scene," West Midlands Police said. Thompson pleaded guilty...
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In January of this year, the sheriff’s department in Osceola County, Florida, began an investigation into an incident in which a Black teenager was body-slammed and knocked unconscious by a school resource officer at Liberty High School in the city of Kissimmee. It was the kind of incident that serves as a reminder of why many Black people are uncomfortable with the very idea of police officers being called to schools to deal with altercations involving Black youth—because as study after study after study has shown, cops are simply more aggressive when dealing with Black people and Black bodies.
Redwood Valley, CAcrimevoice.com

Car passenger nabbed as a drug dealer

Orignally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 08-16-2021 at 1:58 A.M. a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 101 in Redwood Valley, California. The Deputy observed a traffic violation as the vehicle exited Highway...

Comments / 26

Community Policy