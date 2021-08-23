Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Existing home sales rose in July; median price hits new high

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in July for the second month in a row, though they only increased modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling off a little.

Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That’s higher than the 5.82 million annual rate economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales rose only 1.5% from July last year. By comparison, sales in June jumped about 23% from a year earlier, when many states were still locked down due to the pandemic.

The median U.S. home price climbed 17.8% from a year ago to $359,900, an all-time high, as sales of higher-end homes helped skew prices higher.

At the end of July, the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.32 million homes for sale, up 7.3% from the prior month, but down 12% from July last year. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

222K+
Followers
103K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Home Sales#Rose#Housing Market#Factset#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Housing Market Continues To Cool. What Will This Fall Be Like?

The forecast for the coming months is lower temperatures—and a cooler real estate market, if only by a few degrees. The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say. They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

What's driving latest home-sale spike?

Home sales are rebounding with "employment gains and summer vacations" motivating potential homebuyers to hit the market, according to an industry expert. About 708,000 homes sold throughout the month of July, a 1% increase from the previous month, "driven by double-digit gains in the West," according to George Ratiu, Realtor.com manager of Economic Research.
Massachusetts Statebostonagentmagazine.com

Low inventory continues to be a challenge for Massachusetts buyers

Real estate inventory in the Bay State continues to be a challenge for buyers looking for single-family homes as well as condominiums. According to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors July Housing Report, single-family home inventory dropped 40.3% from last year while condominium inventory fell 36.7%. Median home prices also fell,...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
MarketRealist

When Will the Housing Market Cool Down?

Home prices continue to rise across the country, making some people wonder if the housing market's ever-growing bubble isn't really a bubble after all. Both existing and new home sales are on the rise again, despite a springtime lull. Article continues below advertisement. With the housing market on a nearly...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real EstateOCRegister

US home sales hit 4-month high

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in July for a second month, indicating firmer housing demand as inventory constraints showed signs of easing. Contract closings increased 2% from the prior month to an annualized 5.99 million, a four-month high, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors on Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 5.83 million rate in July.
Real Estatealbuquerquenews.net

Increase in home sales continues in July

WASHINGTON D.C.: Existing home sales in the U.S. rose for a second consecutive month in July, while inventories improved moderately and prices eased from record levels in the previous month. In its reporting, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales increased 2.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Positive revisions boost new home sales report

In Tuesday’s new home sales report from the Census Bureau, monthly supply hit recent highs at 6.2 months and 5.9 months on the more critical three-month average. I focus on the monthly supply as being the most critical data for the new-home market. The new home sales market is a small but essential part of the overall market and the economy. I have long said that the builders don’t build for the existing home sales market; they build based on demand for their specific products. When the monthly supply of new homes grows, builders will throttle back construction to control the flow of products in order to protect their margins.
Real Estate740thefan.com

U.S. mortgage applications rise as mortgage rates edge down -MBA

(Reuters) – Mortgage applications increased last week, as purchasing applications posted their largest increase since early July while mortgage rates edged down. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its average contract interest rate for traditional 30-year mortgages declined to 3.03% from 3.06% in the week ending Aug. 20. The seasonally adjusted market composite index tracking mortgage applications rose 1.6% from a week earlier, reflecting a 0.9% increase in applications to refinance existing loans.
Real Estaterismedia.com

New-Home Sales Leveled Off in July

New-home sales for single-family properties increased 1% in July to a 708,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the latest Commerce Department monthly report. The data reflects an expected upward revision from June’s estimate. In addition to adjusting for seasonal impact, the July reading of 708,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
Real Estatewallstreetwindow.com

New Single-Family Home Sales Rise but Signs of Moderation Are Emerging – Robert Hughes

Sales of new single-family homes posted a small gain in July, increasing 1.0 percent to 708,000 at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate from a 701,000 pace in June. Despite the gain, sales are down 27.2 percent from the year-ago level and are 28.7 percent below the 993,000 pace in January (see top of first chart). The declining trend in new home sales is putting downward pressure on permits for future construction (see top of first chart).
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Median Home Price Up 16% From 2020

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. Although the share of home sellers dropping their asking price each week continues to increase, so does the median home sale price, which was up 16% from a year ago. Pending sales are declining seasonally but are still up 10% from a year ago. Overall homebuying demand is still very strong. The market frenzy of 2021 has cooled somewhat, but home sellers are still very much in the driver’s seat in the housing market today.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage rates dip, lifting purchase applications, refis

Lower mortgage rates are boosting interest in buying a home. Demand for mortgage applications increased 1.6% in the past week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey. That demand also saw the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increase 3% from one week earlier. "Treasury yields fell last week, as investors...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Existing-Home Sales Increased For Second Straight Month in July

Existing-home sales increased 2.0% in July compared with June to reach a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Year over year, existing home sales were up 1.5%. Regionally, and year over year, existing-home sales were up 12.1% in the Northeast and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy