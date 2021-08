MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s back to school for Miami-Dade students on Monday. And while kids will have to mask up, a majority say they don’t mind. “I am really open to what is going to happen. I am really open to wearing a mask. It will be OK,” said Paz, a sixth grader. Many have been doing virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They say seeing their friends has been long overdue. “I miss them a lot. I am pretty excited that I am going back to school,” said fifth grader Josie. One parent agreed the in-person interaction is much needed. “It has been almost...