Celebrate UA's 150th anniversary at 'Come as You Arkansas' event

In celebration of the University of Arkansas' (UA) 150th anniversary, the campus and greater community are invited to participate in "Come as You Arkansas" on Sept. 10.

The all-day event will highlight UA's mission, vision, history and future, featuring activities and exhibits, both indoor and outdoor, across campus and in every college and school.

"Come as You Arkansas" is open to alumni, new visitors, families, faculty and staff.

Campus-wide gatherings will allow attendees to walk through campus while learning about UA's innovative ideas, research and far-reaching impact from students, faculty and staff.

Participants are encouraged to "come as they are," dressed comfortably in Razorback attire.

Events will occur in a variety of buildings, outdoor spaces and venues throughout the day.

Click here for a full list of events.

