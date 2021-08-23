Cancel
Protests

Anti-Vaxxers Protest Moves to U.K. Google Offices, Presenter Jon Snow Abused and Police Called in

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 3 days ago
UPDATED: After targeting ITN ’s London offices, anti-vaccination protesters moved on to Google’s U.K. headquarters. “They are not giving you the right information,” the protestors chanted.

Anti vaccination protestors previously stormed the offices of U.K. production company ITN on Monday and hurled abuse at presenter Jon Snow , causing the police to step in.

ITN hosts Channel 4 news and ITV news.

More than 100 protestors gathered at ITN’s London offices and badgered respected Channel 4 presenter Snow, who is stepping down at the end of the year, as he tried to enter the building. It is believed that the protestors were speaking out against vaccinations being extended to 16 and 17 year olds. One protestor shouted at Snow: “Do the right thing, Jon. Come on, you’re a man of many words. I respect you sir. Jon, it’s a real shame you didn’t speak up for the children when you could have.”

The protestors then barged into the ITN offices, and the police were called in. “Officers are responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, #Camden where people have unlawfully gained access to the building. Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry,” tweeted the London Metropolitan police.

The building is now clear and the police have left.

“The police attended a breach of security at Gray’s Inn Road, ITN’s headquarters, earlier today. ITN take such breaches very seriously. The safety of our staff and journalists is of paramount importance. All personnel were advised to either stay in the building or stay away while the situation was being dealt with,” an ITN spokesperson told Variety .

This is the second major anti-vaccination incident in London in the last few days. A group of protesters recently tried to storm a BBC studio.

