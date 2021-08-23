AEG Presents to take over operations of Jacobs Pavilion from competitor Live Nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – AEG Presents has entered into a 10-year operating and booking agreement with one of Cleveland’s premier music venues, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The move not only augments AEG’s presence in Cleveland (the live entertainment company took over the operations of The Agora in 2017). But it also better positions AEG against Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the world.www.cleveland.com
