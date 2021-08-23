NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About AFC East Teams

The Buffalo Bills are the defending champions of the AFC East and enter the 2021 NFL season as the team to beat in the division once again. New England would love to reclaim its throne and the Patriots went on a record-setting spending spree in free agency after missing out on the playoffs last season. Miami is hoping that Tua Tagovailoa is ready to take the next step after the Dolphins just missed the playoffs while the New York Jets are starting over (again) with rookie head coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at quarterback.