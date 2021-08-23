YouTube is boasting about its status as the biggest platform supporting the creator economy, announcing that it has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares a cut of ad revenue that run on eligible channels.
Under YouTube’s standard revenue-sharing terms for YPP, partner channels keep 55% of the money generated from ads on their videos. YouTube first launched the program in 2007.
According to YouTube, over the last three years, it has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies. In the second quarter of 2021, YouTube ad revenue hit a record $7 billion and...
