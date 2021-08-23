YouTube Partner Program

Cancel
By Abner Li
Cover picture for the articleYouTube has announced a new policy change that limits placing external links within the video player to users who are in the Partner Program. However, contrary to earlier uproar, monetization does not need to be enabled.

