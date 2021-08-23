YouTube Partner Program

IJustine, whose real name is Justine Ezarik, was one of the originals on YouTube to create a career off the platform before it became what it is today. Having joined over 15 years ago, Ezarik admitted she didn't know it would be as big as it turned out to be in the long term, but wanted to give it a try. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Ezarik, 37, confessed she wasn't "really expecting anything" to come of it, but little did she know she would amass almost 7 million followers.