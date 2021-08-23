NEW DETAILS: Veterans Parkway murder case bound over to Superior Court after probable cause found
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A murder case is bound over to Superior Court after a Columbus judge found probable cause. On May 26 at approximately 8:48 p.m., Columbus police responded to a call in reference to a shooting at 7700 Veterans Parkway. Upon arrival, police discovered 21-year-old Cordarious Bonner suffering from a gunshot wound. Bonner died from his injuries at the hospital at approximately 9:28 p.m.www.wtvm.com
