When Bronco arrived, I thought the earning number process served a

Useful purpose. I think it allowed players who haven't won the opportunity to build self confidence by achieving an easier goal. Now, I think it is time to focus on winning each game and use the results of actual competition determine how we measure success. In fact, I would like to see a much more intense focus on WINNING and not who earned a jersey number, color of jersey in practice, etc. I believe we would come better prepared to play each game if we focused more on wins/losses. I also think it would help us avoid the poor performances we witnessed against NCSU and VT last year. JMO.