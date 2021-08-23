Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

When Bronco arrived, I thought the earning number process served a

By LTHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Useful purpose. I think it allowed players who haven't won the opportunity to build self confidence by achieving an easier goal. Now, I think it is time to focus on winning each game and use the results of actual competition determine how we measure success. In fact, I would like to see a much more intense focus on WINNING and not who earned a jersey number, color of jersey in practice, etc. I believe we would come better prepared to play each game if we focused more on wins/losses. I also think it would help us avoid the poor performances we witnessed against NCSU and VT last year. JMO.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ncsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportssportswar.com

Final Jet Sweep Numbers, And Thoughts On Virginia Tech’s 2021 Season

This week, we’ll wrap up our Virginia Tech jet sweep chat, and then fold it into what I’ve got my eye on this season. I watched every remaining game of the 2020 season, and in it Hokie jet sweep/motion was successful on 46 of 70 tries, for a rate of 65.7%. It resulted in zero turnovers and lost yardage only five times. That’s good. It shows the calls are structurally sound, and that the coaches have a good sense of when to call them. And as for the sixteen actual jet sweeps I found, they were successful 62.5% of the time, which is also good, and also paints the coaches in a flattering light.
College Sportssportswar.com

So hard to say. Neither was for title per se, but we had a chance at both

You're 100% right that we don't win with broken thumb, but that hadn't happened by GT. So we were absolutely in position to play in national title game in football until that bizarre call for too few on line of scrimmage resulted in our having to kick a FG instead of taking the TD. Probably about same odds of a natty as the '16 hoops team before the collapse. My stomach still hurts just thinking about both of them.
Footballsportswar.com

As long as their players also think that, I'm good.

But as night follows day, TV game announcers will continue to hype the -- UVAFan2626 08/26/2021 5:05PM. If Domers are calling you overrated, you must be off the charts overrated. ** -- hoomonger 08/26/2021 4:22PM. You can argue that they have been overrated each year for the last 8 years...
College Sportssportswar.com

I'm not sure why people think NIL will help us.

A few thoughts about the 2021 recruiting classes for various programs... -- Hoos in da house 08/26/2021 02:56AM. Bates committed like others because FedEx is involved in a "NIL deal" -- hooman#1 08/26/2021 3:19PM. MSU didn't have enough cash with all the lawsuit settlements. ** -- Blah 08/26/2021 3:51PM. Will...
Sportssportswar.com

I’ll be honest, I have no clue what to expect here

Even the “smoke” on other sites hasn’t lined up to the very limited info I’ve had. Maybe my guys are asleep at the wheel! I really could see him commit to any of a handful of schools. 🤷‍♂️. Using the old social media trick, if it’s not UVA, he’ll have...
College Sportssportswar.com

Gonna hit refresh until then just to be safe

Traudt is announcing his college decision on Saturday at 11am ET. -- EmbraceThePace 08/26/2021 5:01PM. 1 Crystall Ball on 247 also from the Creighton guy. This looks like a LOCK! ** -- Hoosenberg 08/26/2021 6:06PM. Isaac Squared tweet from Issac McKneely minutes ago looks promising -- Five Pillar 08/26/2021 6:03PM.
Sportssportswar.com

The lockdown has done a pod with Tcov, Tyrone Lewis and Jason Wallace

PODCAST:THE LOCKDOWN featuring former Cavalier ALL-ACC DB, Jason Wallace -- TC2 08/26/2021 2:52PM. The lockdown has done a pod with Tcov, Tyrone Lewis and Jason Wallace -- hooman#1 08/26/2021 6:51PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy