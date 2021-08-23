XPeng Produces Its 50,000th P7

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJust under 500 days (496 days) after the first XPeng P7 rolled off the production line, the 50,000th one has. That’s an average of 100 a day, but the production rate has of course increased over time. The next 50,000 will surely be produced much more quickly — perhaps even this year (though, I wouldn’t bet on that). XPeng recently announced that it was doubling production capacity at its Zhaoqing Smart Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base, from a production run rate of 100,000 vehicles a year to 200,000 vehicles a year. However, the timeline for that increase was not included in the announcement.

