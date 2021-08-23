XPeng Produces Its 50,000th P7

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland is Queensland’s peak automotive body, and I was both amazed and amused that there is an altercation going on in their “Your Say” section about hydrogen fueled cars. The first writer is pleased that the magazine is providing balance to the “hype” around electric cars — his next car will be a hybrid, then after that a car powered by hydrogen. Well, that gives them 15 years or so to get it right based on some industry forecasts. The second reader looks at the chemistry and physics involved and declares that there is a widespread misunderstanding of hydrogen’s properties. It will not be easy to make it work.