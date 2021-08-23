XPeng Produces Its 50,000th P7
Just under 500 days (496 days) after the first XPeng P7 rolled off the production line, the 50,000th one has. That’s an average of 100 a day, but the production rate has of course increased over time. The next 50,000 will surely be produced much more quickly — perhaps even this year (though, I wouldn’t bet on that). XPeng recently announced that it was doubling production capacity at its Zhaoqing Smart Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base, from a production run rate of 100,000 vehicles a year to 200,000 vehicles a year. However, the timeline for that increase was not included in the announcement.cleantechnica.com
